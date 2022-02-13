Dharma Productions’ Instagram page shares negative review for Deepika Padukone’s ‘Gehraiyaan’

‘Gehraiyaan’, directed by Shakun Batra, on Friday premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The movie features Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles.

The movie has been receiving mixed reactions from the viewers. Meanwhile, the official page of Dharma productions on Instagram dropped a negative review of the film, which was later deleted. However, the post went viral within a few seconds. Netizens have been sharing the screenshots of the review on social media.

A Twitter user Adnaan Khan wrote, “The only Gehraiyaan after watching Gehraiyaan are the one’s in my brain because of all the brain damage that movie gave me”.

Take a look:

pic.twitter.com/aq0aJyd1qf — Indian Celebrities Doing Drunk Posts (@cringeindian) February 13, 2022

Netizens have been laughing at the post after it went viral. Another Twitter account mentioned, “OMG why did they do that?’ “Ohh, self burn – those are rare,” said the third one. Adnaan Khan also reacted to the tweet and wrote, “Some intern is getting fired.”

Some intern is getting fired pic.twitter.com/Ay7Hns4rZL — Adnaan (@theadnaankhan) February 12, 2022

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Ananya Panday’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ has been released with much fanfare. However, the film has received mixed responses from the masses and critics. While some are praising the complex love drama, others are panning the film for its dark, illogical take on relationships. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has bashed it so badly that she has compared the film with pornography.

The ‘Manikarnika’ actress took her discontent to her Instagram stories and posted her views with Manoj Kumar's 'Himalaya Ki God Mein' song 'Chand si Mehbooba,' and said, “I’m also a millennial but I identify and understand this kind of romance... in the name of millennial/ new age/ urban movies don't sell trash pls... bad movies are bad movies no amount of skin show or pornography can save it... it's a basic fact koi gehraiyaan wali baat nahi hai,” with a wink-eye emoji.