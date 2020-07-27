Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta likely to record statement tomorrow in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

In another development in Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that Dharma Productions head honcho Karan Johar will likely get summoned for interrogation. Now, it is being reported that Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta has already been summoned to Bandra Police Station and is likely to record his statement Tuesday.

On Monday, Mahesh Bhatt was called to Santacruz Police Station to record his statement.

Maha Home Minister had said in his statement a few days back, "In 1-2 days Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon. Karan Johar's manager has been summoned, and if needed we'll summon Karan Johar as well."

Both Karan and Mahesh have been faced with trolls and anger from Sushant's fans, especially Mahesh, who Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakbrorty is said to be close to him. As of now close to 40 people have already been questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. Sushant died by suicide on June 14 in Mumbai. He was said to be under stress and depression.

After Sushant's death, Karan had posted a long note to honour him on his Instagram account. He wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."