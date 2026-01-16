FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Dhanush to not marry Mrunal Thakur on Valentine's Day? Insider calls their wedding rumours 'fake, completely baseless'

Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur's dating rumours began last year when Dhanush attended the premiere of Mrunal's Son of Sardaar 2, and the latter was seen at the wrap-up party of his film Tere Ishk Mein. Their wedding rumours have now become the biggest talking point in the Indian entertainment industry.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 01:11 PM IST

Dhanush to not marry Mrunal Thakur on Valentine's Day? Insider calls their wedding rumours 'fake, completely baseless'
Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur wedding rumours
Dhanush sent shockwaves across the industry when he ended his 18-year-long marriage with Rajinikanth’s daughter, Aishwarya Rajinikanth, in 2022. While the former couple has since shifted their focus to amicably co-parenting sons Yatra and Linga, Dhanush’s personal life continues to grab headlines. After his divorce in 2024, the multiple National Award-winning actor has been romantically linked to Mrunal Thakur.

Their dating rumours began last year when Dhanush attended the premiere of Mrunal's Son of Sardaar 2, and the latter was seen at the wrap-up party of his film Tere Ishk Mein. Now, as per an unverified post circulating online, the two stars are set to tie the knot with each other on February 14 on the special occasion of Valentine's Day in a highly private ceremony in the presence of only select family members and friends. 

Their wedding rumours have now exploded into the biggest talking point across the Indian entertainment industry, setting social media and showbiz circles abuzz. But, a source close to Dhanush has dismissed these rumours, calling them "fake" and "completely baseless." "This is completely fake and baseless. Please don’t fall for it" the insider told Deccan Herald. Dhanush and Mrunal have neither confirmed nor denied such reports. 

Earlier, a source had shared with News18 that Dhanush and Mrunal are indeed dating with each other. "Yes, it’s true that they are dating. But it’s too new and they’ve no plans of making their relationship official before the public or the media. At the same time, they’re unfazed about going out and about and being spotted. Friends are truly rooting for them as they’re quite similar and compatible when it comes to their values, choices and thoughts", they said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dhanush will be seen next in the action thriller Kara directed by Vignesh Raja. The film will hit theatres in the summer 2026, though the official release date hasn't been announced yet. Mrunal's next release is Do Deewane Seher Mein, a romantic drama with Siddhanth Chaturvedi, that will hit theatres on February 20.

READ | The Raja Saab box office collection day 7: Prabhas film continues to struggle, earns less than Saaho, Adipurush in first week

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports News, Entertainment News, Lifestyle News, explainers & more.
