Dhanashree Verma mocks ex-husband Yuzvendra Chahal in new show: ‘Penthouse mein sports...'

Choreographer Dhanashree Verma is back in the spotlight, this time for a remark in the promo of Rise and Fall, an upcoming reality show on Amazon MX Player. In the teaser, Dhanashree, appearing as one of the “rulers,” is seen speaking to Nayandeep, who plays a “worker.”

With a sly smile, she says, “Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai… aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Penthouse mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na… maine bandh kar diye hai.” The line has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with many assuming it’s a subtle jab at her ex-husband, cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhanashree and Chahal married in 2020 but separated in 2022, finalising their divorce in March 2025. Reports claim the settlement involved ₹4.75 crore as alimony, leading to heavy trolling against Dhanashree. Social media users branded her a “gold digger,” a perception that grew stronger when Chahal was spotted on the day of their divorce wearing a T-shirt that read, “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy.” In an interview with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree said she had expected the blame, admitting she hadn’t even known about the T-shirt until after the backlash began.

Rise and Fall, hosted by Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, features 16 celebrities split into two contrasting worlds—luxury penthouse “rulers” and basement “workers.” Confirmed names include Arjun Bijlani, Kiku Sharda, Kubbra Sait, Nayandeep Rakshit, and Dhanashree herself.