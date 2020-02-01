'Dhan Te Nan'! Sara Ali Khan joins Shahid Kapoor in 'Kaminey 2'

Shahid Kapoor's 'Kaminey' is getting a sequel to the film. The movie's sequel, more so, reportedly will see Sara Ali Khan in the lead role.

Sara, according to a report on Latestly, met with 'Kaminey' director Vishal Bhardwaj and had intense discussions with regards to the sequel of the film. "They were zeroing on an actress alongside Shahid Kapoor for Kaminey 2 (yes, the second installment of the critically acclaimed film), Sara has become an obvious choice for the project," a source told the website.

An actress who gained popularity after working in movies like 'Kedarnath' and 'Simmba', Sara will be seen in the remake of two films already - Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No 1. "After the success of her two films Kedarnath and Simmba, Sara was gearing up for Coolie No 1 and Love Aaj Kal 2, and now it's just a matter of time that Sara will announce that she will be seen with Sasha," the source added.

'Kaminey' marked Vishal Bhardwaj and Shahid Kapoor's first collaboration. The movie became a surprise hit, and later on, Vishal and Shahid went on to give a memorable film like 'Haider'. 'Kaminey', featuring Shahid in double roles as twin brothers, previously starred actress Priyanka Chopra in the lead role.