'Dhamaka' star Kartik Aaryan's 'Shehzada' prep is the weekend workout motivation you need

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan who is currently basking in the success of his latest release 'Dhamaka' on Netflix, has no time to sit back as he is busy shooting for his upcoming films back to back. Currently stationed in Delhi for filming his next with Kriti Sanon, Kartik's latest Instagram Story is sure to make you want to hit the gym.

Taking to his social media, Kartik shared a mirror selfie in his gym wearing a white vest and black pyjamas with black gloves. Alongside the photo he wrote, "#Shehzada prep "

Kartik looks super ripped and hot as he shows off his biceps while standing in front of a dumbbell stand. He is prepping for his upcoming next, Shehzada which is being helmed by Rohit Dhawan.

Ever since the release of Dhamaka, Kartik Aaryan has been breaking records with maximum views to the highest ratings as he has won everyone over with his impeccable portrayal of an intense and layered character like Arjun Pathak for the first time.

On the work front, his big-ticket lineup includes 'Shehzada', 'Freddy', 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 'Captain India' and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.