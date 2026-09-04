Dhamaal 4 OTT release date: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh-starrer comedy

Starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye, Dhamaal 4 began streaming on Netflix from September 4.

Dhamaal 4 is now available to stream online, bringing Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Riteish Deshmukh's latest comedy adventure to OTT after its theatrical run. The fourth instalment of the popular franchise premiered in cinemas on July 10 and has arrived digitally on Netflix on September 4, 2026. The streaming giant made the announcement on Friday as it shared the film's poster on its social media handles and captioned it, "Khazaane ki khoj ab shuru hoti hai."

Directed by Indra Kumar and produced by T-Series Films, Devgn Films, Panorama Studios, and Maruti International, Dhamaal 4 reunites Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Jaaved Jaaferi. The cast also includes Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand and Upendra Limaye, among others. The film revolves around another chaotic treasure hunt, packed with comic misadventures and twists.

At the box office, Dhamaal 4 had a strong theatrical run despite receiving mixed reactions from critics and audiences. The film collected around Rs 163.78 crore net in India, with its India gross standing at approximately Rs 194.97 crore. Its overseas collection was around Rs 29.61 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 224.58 crore. It emerged as the highest-grossing film in the Dhamaal franchise. Also, as of now, Dhamaal 4 is the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026 after Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Bhooth Bangla.

The Dhamaal franchise began with Indra Kumar’s Dhamaal in 2007, starring Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Ashish Chaudhary in the lead roles. It was followed by Double Dhamaal in 2011 and Total Dhamaal in 2019. While the first two films centred on the original ensemble, Total Dhamaal expanded the franchise with Ajay Devgn joining the cast alongside Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Dhamaal 4 continues that legacy, bringing back several of the franchise’s familiar faces.

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