Dhamaal 4 movie review: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jafferi bring rollercoaster laughter ride for family, catering more to kids

Dhamaal 4 is a clean family entertainer that not only evokes laughs but also gives a new twist to the franchise. In a few places, D4 is better than Total Dhamaal and serves as a redemption for Double Dhamaal.

Director: Indra Kumar

Star cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaaferi, Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra

Runtime: 2 hr 23 mins (143 minutes)

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3.5 stars

Dhamaal 4 synopsis

Guddu (Ajay Devgn) and Johnny (Sanjay Mishra) are on the hunt for Shaitaan Singh's 100-year-old treasure. However, they aren't alone. Pirate leader Adhoora (Ravi Kishan), along with his huge gang, is hellbent on finding it before Guddu. The treasure hunt goes wilder as Lallan (Riteish Deshmukh), Adi (Arshad Warsi) and Manav (Javed Jaaferi) also join due to circumstances. All are trying their best to reach the mysterious island to find the M-shaped mountains. Who reaches first, while trying their best to beat others, forms the basic crux of Dhamaal 4.

First impression of Dhamaal 4

Dhamaal is among the popular comedy franchises that hold a credibility of giving an out-and-out comedy entertainer, where you don't need to apply much brain, for being borderline brain-rot. After the success of Welcome to the Jungle, comedies are trending again, and Dhamaal 4 is expected to continue the momentum, as it comes with huge expectations. The promos were promising, hinting at D4 taking a subtle drift towards a family-friendly film. When I finally saw the film, I realised that Dhamaal 4 is more of an adventurous ride than a slapstick, buffoonery, catering more to kids than adults.

If you remember, Dhamaal had double-meaning jokes. Double Dhamaal took a leap and dropped all the sexist, racist gags with cringe-worthy moments. However, Dhamaal 4 is a clean family entertainer that not only evokes laughs, but also gives a new twist to the franchise. In a few places, D4 is better than Total Dhamaal and serves as a redemption for Double Dhamaal.

Performances

Too many actors often led to wastage of talent. But neither Welcome 3 nor Dhamaal 4 fall into this category. The main cast delivers on the expected lines. Ajay Devgn as Guddu is endearing and a delight. It's been years since we saw our action hero doing some crazy antics (I'm ignoring Son of Sardaar 2). His attempt to impress his would-be children or his camaraderie with his 'Bro' Johnny, and the cat-and-mouse chase with Adhoora are something all will love. Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaaferi continue to keep the soul of the Dhamaal franchise alive and heartening with their performance. Adi and Manav, even after 19 years (of Dhamaal), are still the same. Special credit goes to Javed, whose character gets scope for an emotional arc, and he delivers it well. Riteish Deshmukh is also a fine artiste who effortlessly makes you laugh without going OTT. His Bihari accent and the mishaps with his mismatch Parro (Anjali Anand) will keep the giggle intact. Among the new entries, Sanjeeda Shaikh adds good value to the Adi-Manav chronicles. Anjali surprises with her controlled performance. Ravi Kishan as pirate Adhoora does justice to his role, despite limited scope. Sanjay Mishra dominates Ajay in a few scenes, proving his versatility. Esha Gupta, in a special appearance, is decent. Upendra Limaye as Prithvi is underutilised, almost wasted.

Watch the trailer of Dhamaal 4

What works for Dhamaal 4

The strong factor of the latest instalment is staying true to the franchise, and yet giving it a subtle makeover. As I mentioned earlier, D4 doesn't have any indecent dialogue or situations, and this time it will cater to kids more. The pre-interval is very strong, and the film doesn't waste time creating situations that would lead to laughs. Director Indra Kumar's formula of giving out a strong emotional message in the end works again. The final 15-20 minutes change the storyline, and you walk out with a sweet smile.

What doesn't work for Dhamaal 4?

Well, the film has too many flaws, and the biggest one is the unimpressive dialogue. Dhamaal's USP used to be the funny punches. In this part, you do miss them for sure, as the film relies more on slapstick and situational comedy. Post-interval, the film suffers from a sluggish pace, depending too much on gimmicky tropes that will cater to kids, but not to grown-ups. The film looks more like an adventure fantasy park ride than a comedy about a treasure hunt, and this will not go well with the fans of the franchise, who'll walk in with high expectations. The songs are mood killers, and they further hamper the narrative. One thing is for sure: nothing can beat or even come close to the OG Dhamaal (2007).

Overall verdict

Despite the flaws, Dhamaal 4 retains the franchise for good. It is a fun rollercoaster family entertainer, with a heart, tailor-made for kids.