Dhak Dhak movie review: Flawless Ratna Pathak Shah-led emotional drama truly celebrates undying spirit of women

After watching Dhak Dhak, you might be more thankful, more grateful, and more supportive, and will develop a stronger sense of compassion towards your mother, sister, and partner.

Director: Tarun Dudeja

Star Cast: Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Dia Mirza, Sanjana Sanghi

Runtime: 134 minutes (2 hours 14 minutes)

Rating: 4 Stars

Four women from different parts of society and diverse age groups come together for a journey to Khardung La. On their bike trip to one of the most challenging motorable passes in the world, the girls try to overcome several obstacles of nature and their personal lives. The women go through a significant journey of self-discovery, relating their true worth.

I went to see Dhak Dhak with little-to-no expectations, and boy, I was surprised within the first hour of the film. In this day and age, the example of feminism is pretty much there. And to some people, it is limited to 'living life on your terms', or having a 'devil may care' attitude. However, the spirit of womanhood is much bigger and more prominent than that, and Dhak Dhak successfully proved it.

Every primary character is battling their shortcomings. Shashi Kumar Yadav, aka Sky (Fatima), a travel vlogger, has gone through an ugly break-up, and a personal tragedy, and she suffers a downfall in her professional life as well. Manpreet Kaur (Ratna), a 60+ lady who wishes to set an example for her grandchildren by reaching the highest point of Khardung La. Uzma (Dia) is a skilled entrepreneur who becomes a devoted homemaker for the family. Manjari (Sanjana), is a cute, shy, introverted girl, who's fearful of anything and everything.

The movie beautifully touches upon various aspects related to women, such as the right to consent, the sacrifices and adjustments made by them, and the family taking their contributions for granted. The first 30 minutes go into a background introduction of the primary cast, and then I realise that these characters are not so fictitious and they have been around me. As the movie progressed, I was getting more involved.

What worked for me

The story isn't new, but the narration style is. The plot of a group of four people going for a mountain-clad adventure trip reminded me of Sooraj Barjatya's Uunchai. But what worked for me was the screenplay and its narration. The performances are another major highlight of the film. Ratna Pathak Shah is such a darling. No wonder she is hailed as one of the best talents of our country. I laughed, cried, and felt Manpreet's pain like others seated in the cinema hall. That's her victory. Her Punjabi accent was fluent and natural. Dia Mirza, another fine artist, moved me with her authentic performance. Dia communicated her inner turmoil and pain through her eyes, and she captivated the screen with her presence. Fatima Sana Shaikh is outstanding as a bold, courageous, and ambitious Sky. You might find a piece of yourself in her. Sanjana Sanghi's Manjari is adorably cute, charming, and relatable. Writer-director Tarun did a fine job of narrating a concept without losing the emotional connect.

What didn't work for me?

Although the movie is 2 hours long, I found it a little dragged. The first half dropped at a few places, and you would look at your watch a few times. The drama, thrill, and adventure escalated post-interval, but after a point, the film lost its steam. The on-screen seven-day road trip tested my patience, and after a while, I was losing interest. Thankfully, the movie bounced back. The second half of the film could be crisper. Even the songs were a little too much.

Final words on Dhak Dhak

We might have seen how the women in our lives have made certain decisions, compromising their aspirations, but we tend to overlook or simply ignore them. But after watching Dhak Dhak, you might be more thankful, more grateful, and more supportive, and will develop a stronger sense of compassion towards your mother, sister, and partner. Dhak Dhak truly celebrates the undying spirit of women.