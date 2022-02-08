Dhairya Karwa refused to get clicked with 'Gehraiyaan' co-star Deepika Padukone for THIS reason

After impressing the audience with his performances in films like 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' where he played the Indian Army officer Captain Sartaj Singh and sports-drama '83' where he portrayed former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri, Dhairya Karwa will be seen next in the upcoming romantic drama 'Gehraiyaan' along with Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

In a recent interview, the young sensation Dhairya revealed that he refused to get clicked alongside the 'Piku' actress at the wrap-up party of Kabir Khan's '83'. The real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone portrayed another real-life couple Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia in the film based on India's maiden ODI World Cup Win in 1983.

While talking to ETimes, Dhairya shared that while everyone was busy getting clicked with Deepika, he didn't. He told that he actually went up to her with courage saying that he wouldn't take pictures with her and instead, he would want to do a film with her. Dhairya added that Shakun Batra's directorial wasn't even being discussed at that point and when the two stars met for the film for the first time, she was pleasantly surprised.

Dhairya will explore his emotional and acting depth in 'Gehraiyaan' where he plays Karan, Alisha's (Deepika Padukone) boyfriend. Their strained relationship hits rock bottom when she begins a secret relationship with her cousin Tia's (Ananya Panday) fiancé, Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi).

Besides the four leads, the film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Rajat Kapur in pivotal roles. Jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Viacom18, and Shakun Batra's Jouska Films, the movie will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on February 11, 2022. People are eagerly waiting for the film since the launch of its captivating trailer and fresh soundtrack.