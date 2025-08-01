Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens say 'another ruined remake', laud Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances, but slam...

Spiritual successor of Dhadak (2018), Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2 is getting praised for performance, but criticised for weak and predictable writing.

Headlined by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhadak 2 has been released in cinemas, and the verdict of the romantic drama with social commentary is out. Touted as the spiritual successor of Dhadak (2018), which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak 2 is the official remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 focused on caste-based discrimination and social injustice through the love story of two college students from different caste backgrounds. Soon after the first show ended, netizens took their reactions to social media, applauding Triptii and Siddhant's performances, but criticised the sloppy, predictable writing.

Netizens' reactions to Dhadak 2

On X, several netizens shared their reaction to Karan Johar's latest production venture. An internet user wrote, "Dhadak 2 could have been NEXT #Saiyaara in terms of Box Office success, but it falls way short to impress. The movie starts on a convincing note and you get involved in the love story, but then it falls into the trap of the same old drama of fighting against society with NO NEW SCENES, it’s just old wine in a new bottle." Another internet user defended the film by tweeting, "Sharp writing... Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances... #Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. #Dhadak2Review.. It's Major Drawback is that this is a Pure remake."

#Dhadak2 : Missed Opportunity (1/5) #Dhadak2 could have been NEXT #Saiyaara in terms of Box Office success but it falls way short to impress.



The movie starts on a convincing note and you get involved in the love story but then it falls in the trap of same old drama of… pic.twitter.com/uempXae50s August 1, 2025

Dhadak 2 has arrived! Starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the film is a brave attempt to tackle casteism, but is the roar missing? Find out in our full review. #Dhadak2 #SiddhantChaturvedi #TriptiiDimri #Dhadak2Review #Bollywood #HindiFilm #Casteism #SocialDrama — 8PM NEWS (@official8pmnews) August 1, 2025

Today 2 films #SonOfSardaar2 and #Dhadak2 released and destroyed all the previous records of bad opening. Both films opened 2-5%! Therefore 80% shows are cancelled because of no audience. — Ikhlas (@FaroozIkhlas) August 1, 2025

I was about to watch #Dhadak2 today since #SumathiValavu didn’t have any shows scheduled in Nexus Koramangala.



That’s when I found out that it’s a remake of Pariyerum Perumal (which I watched two days ago). So I won’t be watching it.



Bollywood and their remake fetish — Nandan (@__nndn__) August 1, 2025

A netizen gave a mixed review of Dhadak 2, "The film is great, the writing is good. The story is heartwarming, and the second part is emotional. The acting of the stars in the film is also good. 'Dhadak 2' is fine in most aspects, but the love story does not have the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part." Another netizen wrote, "I was about to watch #Dhadak2 today since #SumathiValavu didn’t have any shows scheduled in Nexus Koramangala. That’s when I found out that it’s a remake of Pariyerum Perumal (which I watched two days ago). So I won’t be watching it. Another ruined remake."

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 revolves around the struggles faced by a law student from an oppressed caste who falls in love with an upper-caste girl, highlighting caste politics and systemic injustice in India. The movie also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Deeksha Joshi in key roles.