Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens say 'another ruined remake', laud Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances, but slam...

Spiritual successor of Dhadak (2018), Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer Dhadak 2 is getting praised for performance, but criticised for weak and predictable writing.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 11:55 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Dhadak 2 X review: Netizens say 'another ruined remake', laud Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi's performances, but slam...
Dhadak 2 poster

Headlined by Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhadak 2 has been released in cinemas, and the verdict of the romantic drama with social commentary is out. Touted as the spiritual successor of Dhadak (2018), which marked the debut of Janhvi Kapoor, Dhadak 2 is the official remake of the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 focused on caste-based discrimination and social injustice through the love story of two college students from different caste backgrounds. Soon after the first show ended, netizens took their reactions to social media, applauding Triptii and Siddhant's performances, but criticised the sloppy, predictable writing. 

Netizens' reactions to Dhadak 2 

On X, several netizens shared their reaction to Karan Johar's latest production venture. An internet user wrote, "Dhadak 2 could have been NEXT #Saiyaara in terms of Box Office success, but it falls way short to impress. The movie starts on a convincing note and you get involved in the love story, but then it falls into the trap of the same old drama of fighting against society with NO NEW SCENES, it’s just old wine in a new bottle." Another internet user defended the film by tweeting, "Sharp writing... Captivating, emotionally-charged second half... Solid performances... #Dhadak2 works for the most part... But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. #Dhadak2Review.. It's Major Drawback is that this is a Pure remake."

A netizen gave a mixed review of Dhadak 2, "The film is great, the writing is good. The story is heartwarming, and the second part is emotional. The acting of the stars in the film is also good. 'Dhadak 2' is fine in most aspects, but the love story does not have the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part." Another netizen wrote, "I was about to watch #Dhadak2 today since #SumathiValavu didn’t have any shows scheduled in Nexus Koramangala. That’s when I found out that it’s a remake of Pariyerum Perumal (which I watched two days ago). So I won’t be watching it. Another ruined remake."

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 revolves around the struggles faced by a law student from an oppressed caste who falls in love with an upper-caste girl, highlighting caste politics and systemic injustice in India. The movie also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, and Deeksha Joshi in key roles.

