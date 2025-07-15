Dhadak 2: Triptii Dimri opens up about her electrifying chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi, says 'you don't need to force chemistry...'

Speaking about her experience working with Siddhant, Triptii said that they got along well from the very beginning. She credited their director, Shazia Iqbal, for helping the actors form a strong bond before the cameras even rolled.

The much-awaited romantic drama Dhadak 2 is all set to hit the screens, and fans can't stop talking about the intense chemistry between Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Their performances in the trailer have already created a buzz, with many praising their on-screen connection. Speaking about her experience working with Siddhant, Triptii said that they got along well from the very beginning. She credited their director, Shazia Iqbal, for helping the actors form a strong bond before the cameras even rolled.

Are Dhadak 2 co-stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi dating in real life?

"We had become quite good friends right from the very first day, and all the credit for that goes to our director, Shazia Iqbal," Triptii told ANI. "She organised a workshop for us in a format where all the actors interacted, played games for about 5-6 days, and tried to understand each other. I think when that happens, you don't need to try and force chemistry. You actually become friends, and that's what happened in our case," she added.

When is Dhadak 2 releasing in theatres?

The trailer for Dhadak 2 was unveiled last week, giving fans a glimpse of how Siddhant and Triptii fight for their love and life in a promising film that tackles caste discrimination. It also highlights themes of identity, power dynamics, and the painful emotional cost of love. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

Dhadak 2 is a follow-up to 2018's Dhadak and a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

