Dhadak 2 trailer X review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give 'performances of the year' in Pariyerum Perumal remake

Dhadak 2 trailer has been receiving great response on social media as audiences can't stop praising the performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Produced by Karan Johar, the intense romantic film releases in cinemas on August 1.

The romance between Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri blossoms until casteism takes over in their upcoming film Dhadak 2. The trailer of the upcoming film was launched on Friday, July 11. The intense romantic drama also stars Ashish Chaudhary, Vipin Sharma, Saurabh Sachdeva, Manjiri Pupala, and Deeksha Joshi in pivotal roles.

The 3 minute video shows Chaturvedi's character Neelesh and Dimri's Vidhi, both college students pursuing law, developing feelings for each other. But Neelesh encounters discrimination stemming from casteism, as his admission was secured through the reservation quota, despite Vidhi not being bothered about the caste differences. As the trailer progresses, it follows Neelesh and Vidhi trying to overcome all the obstacles in pursuit of their love for each other.

Dhadak 2 trailer has been receiving great response on social media as audiences can't stop praising the performances of Siddhant and Triptii. One netizen wrote, "The most raw and powerful performances I've seen in ages. This looks amazing", while another added, "Siddhant and Triptii are giving performances of the year. Goosebumps after watching the trailer." "Triptii is finally back in Laila Majnu, Bulbbul, and Qala phase, while Siddhant is nailing each and every scene", read another comment.

While Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak was the official remake of the Marathi blockbuster Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule, Dhadak 2 is based on the critically-acclaimed 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal helmed by Mari Selvaraj in his directorial debut. The 2018 release was directed by Shashank Khaitan, while the upcoming film is helmed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film Bebaak.



Siddhant and Triptii-starrer was earlier slated to release on November 24 last year but was stuck with the CBFC and was finally cleared after 16 major changes. Produced by Karan Johar, Umesh Kumar Bansal, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Aroraa, Somen Mishra, and Pragati Deshmukh under their banners Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures, Dhadak 2 releases in cinemas on August 1. It marks the feature directorial debut of Shazia Iqbal.

