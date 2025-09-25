Dhadak 2 OTT release date: When, where to watch Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic drama

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri-starrer Dhadak 2 is based on the critically acclaimed 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal.

Headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the romantic drama Dhadak 2 was released in the theatres on August 1. The film shows how Siddhant's Neelesh Ahirwar has to face several challenges in his life after he falls in love with Triptii's Vidhi Bhardwaj due to their cast differences. Dhadak 2 received tremendous reviews from the critics, but failed to make its mark at the box office.

Now, eight weeks after its streaming release, the film will begin streaming on Netflix from September 26. The streaming giant took to its social media handles on Thursday, shared the announcement poster, and wrote, "Do duniya. Do dil. Aur bas ek dhadak. Watch Dhadak 2, out tomorrow on Netflix."

Dhadak 2 is the spiritual sequel of the 2018 hit Dhadak, which marked Janhvi Kapoor's acting debut alongside Ishaan Khatter. Dhadak was the official remake of the 2016 Marathi blockbuster Sairat directed by Nagraj Manjule, Dhadak 2 is based on the critically acclaimed 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal helmed by Mari Selvaraj in his directorial debut.

The first part is directed by Shashank Khaitan of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania-fame, while the second part is helmed by Shazia Iqbal, known for her acclaimed short film Bebaak. Both the films are produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Produtions and Umesh Kumar Bansal's Zee Studios.

Dhadak 2 also featured Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, Harish Khanna, Priyank Tiwari, and Anubha Fatehpura in pivotal roles. Siddhant and Triptii-starrer was earlier slated to release on November 24 last year but was stuck with the CBFC because how it projected casteism in the nation and was finally cleared after 16 major changes.

