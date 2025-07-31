Twitter
Despite US-India trade being 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs New Delhi, appeases Islamabad because...

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list

Captain cool Dhoni's new hairstyle breaks the internet, fans call him 'king'

London-bound Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner aborts takeoff at Delhi airport due to...

KL Rahul becomes IPL 2026 trade hot property as CSK, KKR, RR enter fierce race

US President Donald Trump's FRESH statement day after announcing 25 percent tariff on India, says, 'America now the hottest country'

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan turns into politician in first teaser, reveals premiere date, says 'is baar gharwalon ki sarkaar'

US allies buy Russian gas worth billions of dollars, Donald Trump slaps India with penalty

CBFC denies certification to Yogi Adityanath's biopic Ajey The Untold Story of a Yogi, makers move Bombay High Court

Despite US-India trade being 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs New Delhi, appeases Islamabad because...

US-India trade 18 times bigger than US-Pakistan, Trump snubs Delhi, as...

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaskar, Virat Kohli in elite list

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill etches name in history at The Oval; joins Sunil Gavaska

BOLLYWOOD

Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...

Ahead of its release, Taran Adarsh shared the review of Dhadak 2 on his X account. Calling it a "hard-hitting" film, he praised the performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, but said that it lacked the soul-stirring soundtrack of the first part.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 07:23 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the intense romantic drama Dhadak 2 is set to release in the theatres this Friday on August 1. The film, directed by Shazi Iqbal in her feature directorial debut, is the spiritual sequel of the Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar-starrer Dhadak, that grossed over Rs 120 crore worldwide in 2018. Ahead of its release, veteran trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the review of Dhadak 2 on his X (formerly Twitter) account, and called it a "hard-hitting" film. He also praised the performances of Siddhant and Triptii, but said that it lacked the soul-stirring soundtrack of the first part.

Giving Dhadak 2 three and a half stars, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OneWordReview #Dhadak2: HARD-HITTING. Rating: 3.5 Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half. Solid performances. Dhadak 2 works for the most part. But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. Debutante director Shazia Iqbal tackles a sensitive theme with honesty and restraint. The first half feels uneven – a few impactful moments aside, the narrative takes time to find its footing… But the interval episode turns the tide, setting the stage for a gripping and emotionally charged second half."

"It's the post-interval portions that truly elevate the narrative – the drama is riveting, and the emotional graph soars… The finale – the chase followed by #Siddhant's intense outburst – is an absolute knockout. The comparisons with #Dhadak are inevitable – that film had a timeless soundtrack that still resonates...#Dhadak2 has a decent soundtrack, but it lacks that one standout track that could have elevated the love story to greater heights", he further wrote.

Talking about its performances and box office prospects, Taran concluded, "Siddhant Chaturvedi stuns with a brilliant performance – raw, intense, and emotionally powerful. His act lends tremendous weight to the film. Triptii Dimri is equally effective – vulnerable, restrained, and thoroughly convincing. The supporting cast – Anubha Fatehpuria, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, and PriyankTiwari – shine in well-etched parts. Box Office prediction: This one's a word-of-mouth film. Released amidst stiff competition – #Saiyaara, #MahavatarNarsimha, and #SOS2 – the film's prospects largely depend on audience acceptance."

Dhadak 2 will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy Son of Sardaar 2. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Mukul Dev in his final film appearance.

