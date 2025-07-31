Dhadak 2 first review out: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give solid performance in hard-hitting film, but it lacks...

Ahead of its release, Taran Adarsh shared the review of Dhadak 2 on his X account. Calling it a "hard-hitting" film, he praised the performances of Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, but said that it lacked the soul-stirring soundtrack of the first part.

Headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the intense romantic drama Dhadak 2 is set to release in the theatres this Friday on August 1. The film, directed by Shazi Iqbal in her feature directorial debut, is the spiritual sequel of the Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar-starrer Dhadak, that grossed over Rs 120 crore worldwide in 2018. Ahead of its release, veteran trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh shared the review of Dhadak 2 on his X (formerly Twitter) account, and called it a "hard-hitting" film. He also praised the performances of Siddhant and Triptii, but said that it lacked the soul-stirring soundtrack of the first part.

Giving Dhadak 2 three and a half stars, Taran Adarsh wrote, "#OneWordReview #Dhadak2: HARD-HITTING. Rating: 3.5 Sharp writing. Captivating, emotionally-charged second half. Solid performances. Dhadak 2 works for the most part. But the love story lacks the soul-stirring soundtrack that elevated the first part. Debutante director Shazia Iqbal tackles a sensitive theme with honesty and restraint. The first half feels uneven – a few impactful moments aside, the narrative takes time to find its footing… But the interval episode turns the tide, setting the stage for a gripping and emotionally charged second half."

"It's the post-interval portions that truly elevate the narrative – the drama is riveting, and the emotional graph soars… The finale – the chase followed by #Siddhant's intense outburst – is an absolute knockout. The comparisons with #Dhadak are inevitable – that film had a timeless soundtrack that still resonates...#Dhadak2 has a decent soundtrack, but it lacks that one standout track that could have elevated the love story to greater heights", he further wrote.

Talking about its performances and box office prospects, Taran concluded, "Siddhant Chaturvedi stuns with a brilliant performance – raw, intense, and emotionally powerful. His act lends tremendous weight to the film. Triptii Dimri is equally effective – vulnerable, restrained, and thoroughly convincing. The supporting cast – Anubha Fatehpuria, Zakir Hussain, Saurabh Sachdeva, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, and PriyankTiwari – shine in well-etched parts. Box Office prediction: This one's a word-of-mouth film. Released amidst stiff competition – #Saiyaara, #MahavatarNarsimha, and #SOS2 – the film's prospects largely depend on audience acceptance."

Dhadak 2 will clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy Son of Sardaar 2. The Vijay Kumar Arora directorial also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Neeru Bajwa, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Mishra, Vindu Dara Singh, and Mukul Dev in his final film appearance.

