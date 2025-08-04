Dhadak 2 box office collection day 4: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri film continues to struggle despite good reviews, earns just...

Dhadak 2 is the spiritual sequel of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak released in 2018 and the official remake of the 2018 critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal featuring Karthi and Anandhi.

Headlined by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, the intense romantic drama Dhadak 2 was released in the cinemas on Friday, August 1. It is the spiritual sequel of Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter-starrer Dhadak released in 2018 and the official remake of the 2018 critically acclaimed Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal featuring Karthi and Anandhi. The film is directed by Shazia Iqbal in her directorial debut and also stars Saurabh Sachdeva, Zakir Hussain, Vipin Sharma, Saad Bilgrami, and Priyank Tiwari among others.

Dhadak 2 box office collection

Dhadak 2 has received good reviews from the audiences and critics for showing caste-based discrimination in the Indian society, but the positive word-of-mouth hasn't been able to translate in the box office numbers. In its first weekend, the film earned Rs 11.40 crore net in India. On its first Monday, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Siddhant and Triptii-starrer collected just Rs 1.40 crore, taking its four-day net domestic collection to Rs 12.80 crore.

Dhadak 2 vs Son of Sardaar 2

The romantic drama clashed at the box office with Ajay Devgn-starrer Son of Sardaar 2. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, Deepak Dobriyal, Kubbra Sait, Chunky Panday, Sanjay Mishra, and Vindu Dara Singh in the leading roles, the comedy earned Rs 24.75 crore in the first weekend, but crashed on its first Monday with the collections of just Rs 2.50 crore.

Dhadak 2 and Son of Sardaar 2 vs Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha

Both the new releases are facing competition from Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha. While the Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer has turned out to be a blockbuster with domestic earnings over Rs 300 crore, the Ashwin Kumar-directed animated epic mythological action film is now the highest-grossing animation film in India and has crossed Rs 100 crore in India.

READ | India's richest producer once sold toothbrushes, installed cable TVs, is worth Rs 13000 crore, has now won 5 National Awards