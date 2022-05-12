Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut reveals real reason for being unmarried, says 'rumours are spread...'

Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut who is currently busy promoting her upcoming actioner Dhaakad opened up about being single, and why she is still unmarried. During an interview with RJ Siddharth Kannan, Kangana was asked if she's Dhaakad (fearless) in real life.

The actress replied saying, "That's not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life?" She further revealed that such rumours are the reasons for her being single, "I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours." When probed further, she said, "Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys."

Ranaut's Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal jumped into the conversation and said that Kangana is totally opposite of her on-screen persona. "All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving, and very God-fearing. She does puja-paath... and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person," Arjun stated.

A few days ago, on the occasion of Eid, Arpita and Aayush hosted a party in which Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kangana Ranaut appeared. After being appreciated by celebs there, Kangana questioned their public silence on the trailer and the reason behind it.

While talking about the same in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, “I recently went to a Bollywood party (Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party), every person who was at that party, they were only talking about the trailer. Mera kehne ka matlab hai jab aap itne bade level pe ek trailer se impressed hai sab ke sab toh itna chupaayi hui baat kyun hai.” Dhaakad will release in cinemas on May 20.