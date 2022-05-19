Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut opens up on sexuality, calls out people's mentality and prejudices

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is ready to become the next action star with the upcoming thriller Dhaakad. The actress who is known for sharing her thoughts unfiltered has recently expressed the sexual prejudice society has towards men and women.

During her interview with Film Companion, the actress recalled an incident while filming Manikarnika, where the actress was injured, but she managed to deal with it bravely. The actress added, " A lot of people came up to me and started saying ‘Oh, you’ve got b***s, you’ve got b***s’. I’m like ‘No, I don’t have b***s. I have a v****a’. Why can’t anyone say that word? Why are b***s easy to say and not v*****s?”

READ: Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut reacts to language row, talks about pan India hits from South cinema

She added that it’s much cooler to say you got ovaries than to say you got b***s. She said that if I, as a woman want to join the army, and my lover wants to be a poet, it’s not about v****a or b***s.” The actress even pointed out that women's organs (p***y, s***y) is associated with weakness, and that irks Kangana to the core. She said, "That’s horrible because you can carry a human being in your damn vagina. How can it be associated with weakness? So, there is a lot of brainwashing and I want us to be free of that now."

Kangana Ranaut and team Dhaakad were on a promotional spree, recently she with Arjun Rampal, and director Razneesh Ghai visited Kashi Vishwanath Temple to seek blessings. Kangana Ranaut shared a series of photos during their visit to the temple on her official Instagram account. Kangana looks stunning in a red outfit with a saffron dupatta in the photos. She completed her ensemble with a large ring and earrings. Kangana can be seen worshipping Lord Shiva in one of the photos. In another photo, she is seen smiling with her Dhaakad squad, which includes Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.