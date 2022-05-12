Dhaakad: Salman Khan shares film's trailer, Kangana Ranaut reacts

Salman Khan-Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who usually calls herself a 'lone warrior' in Bollywood is astonished by happiness as Salman Khan shared the trailer of her upcoming actioner Dhaakad on his social media. Salman shared the trailer on Instagram and Twitter, and Kangana acknowledged his gesture on her Instagram.

Kangana shared the Khan's post on her stories and said, "Thank you my Dabangg hero (fire emoji) heart of gold... I will never say again that I am alone in this industry...thank you from entire Dhaakad team (folding hands, smiley emoji)."

Here's Kangana's reaction to Salman's post

Even action hero Vidyut Jamwal shared the trailer and proudly added, "Has arrived!! Raising the standard of action. Why should men have all the fun"

Here's Vidyut's reaction to Dhaakad

For the unversed, Kangana has openly expressed for not getting open support from her Bollywood colleagues. Recently the actress talked about the praises that she has been receiving from Bollywood celebs. She recently appeared at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party where she was appreciated for Dhaakad trailed by everyone.

While talking about the same in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Kangana said, “I recently went to a Bollywood party (Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s Eid party), every person who was at that party, they were only talking about the trailer. Mera kehne ka matlab hai jab aap itne bade level pe ek trailer se impressed hai sab ke sab toh itna chupaayi hui baat kyun hai.”

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan had shared the teaser of the first song from Kangana's film titled She's On Fire on his social media and surprisingly, deleted the same. While sharing the clip, Bachchan had wished good luck to the team as he wrote, "All good wishes" and added a thumbs-up emoji. Dhaakad will release in cinemas on May 20.