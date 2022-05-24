Dhaakad: Richa Chaddha reacts to people ‘celebrating’ film’s failure at box office

Richa Chaddha/Instagram

Dhaakad, Kangana Ranaut's most recent film, has flopped at the box office. The film's opening day earnings were less than 1 crore, according to reports, and shows in theatres are being cancelled due to a lack of enthusiasm from the crowd. Because Kangana is outspoken about her political and social views, many critics of her philosophy have been 'celebrating' the film's failure.

On Monday, Bigg Boss contestant Tehseen Poonawalla shared a few tweets about the same and wrote, “The trolling of #KanganaRanaut for her movie #Dhaakad is extremely unfair! We may agree or disagree with #KanganaRanaut but cannot take away from the fact she is one of the best actors in cinema today and a risk taker. More power to you #KanganaRanaut,” he wrote. When a journalist wrote in reply, “That’s ridiculous. The audience has rejected a bad film which is going zero in shows. Telling the truth is trolling? Really No! The celebration of a movie flopping is not good!”

Richa Chadha also jumped expressed her opinions, saying “Aligning with power is easy and has obvious rewards like tax exemptions, awards, special status, security-even literally the Legislature promoting a film! So do you not know that the reverse also holds true Tehseen? People are expressing dissent in whatever way they can. So chill,”

Tehseen replied that even he had not seen the movie. “I am extremely chilled. I haven't seen her movie despite #KanganaRanaut being kind enough to invite me. I would stand up for the movie business. No flops should be cheered period because it hurts the industry. If the government does wrong, doesn't mean we should as well,” he said.

However, Richa, who worked with Kangana Ranaut on Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga, noted that a film's failure should not be celebrated.



Richa then wrote, “Very systematically, a narrative was built that the film industry in Mumbai is the den of all vice. People here are murderous etc. Many people participated in this narrative building. Now some others celebrating other ppl's downfalls is an unfortunate consequence of that,”



She added, “Yes. It's morally wrong and also because thousands of people work on a film. But also, it happens. And to everyone," she wrote.