'Dhaakad' poster: Kangana Ranaut takes action by women in Indian cinema several notches higher

Kangana Ranaut has been in news these days for her upcoming movie Judgementall Hai Kya. The movie's titled changed from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall Hai Kya. The trailer of this film was unveiled a few days back, which has got the town talking. Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut has now released another poster which is sure to get people talking.

The makers of Dhaakad have released a new poster featuring Kangana Ranaut in an action avatar. The actress picks up two guns in both her hands. The background of the poster features fire amidst black clouds, giving us a hint that the movie is going to be a major action flick.

The poster indicates that Kangana is going to take the action genre to a level which hasn't been experienced in Indian cinema yet. The change is undoubtedly a welcomed one, considering the last action stunt performed by a top-notch Bollywood actress was Katrina Kaif in Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Katrina used a single gun in the movie, but Kangana has raised the bar for that too.

Talking about her role in the film, Kangana said, “After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema.”

The movie is directed by ad filmmaker Razneesh ‘Razy’ Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media. Kangana added, “Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can’t wait to start work on it.”