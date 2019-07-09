'Dhaakad': Fiesty Kangana Ranaut blazes guns fearlessly in latest poster

On Saturday, Kangana Ranaut announced her new film Dhaakad which is touted to be an action-packed entertainer. In the 'Lara Croft' style poster, the actor's silhouette is seen holding two guns and gazing at a burnt down site. Talking about the film, Kangana had said, "After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe is loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well. The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film, and is apt for a Diwali release. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian Cinema."

Now, the second poster from Dhaakad is out and Kangana's fierce look is revealed. In the poster, she is seen firing two heavy guns while her face is raw and bruised. The official Instagram page of Kangana's team posted the poster stating, "She is feisty, she is fierce and is ready to set all guns ablaze! On Diwali 2020, brace yourself for the biggest action entertainer. Presenting #KanganaRanaut in #Dhaakad! #KanganaIsDhaakad @razylivingtheblues @asylumfilmsofficial @smaklai @sohelmaklaiproductions @dhaakadmovie."

Check it out below:

The film is being helmed by Razy Ghai and he shared details about Dhaakad by saying, "There is a big void when it comes to female-oriented action films. I haven't heard of a lead heroine in an out-and-out action entertainer in a contemporary space. That's why we wanted to explore this genre."

Razy spoke about Kangana, "She is an intelligent actor who understood that there is an opportunity to attempt something completely different. We are constantly having brainstorming sessions with her, and her ideas have further elevated the film. I'm not a fan of gravity-defying action sequences, so we will show realistic action. Since the film has many action set-pieces, we are looking at stunt coordinators with different skill sets. We have already met action directors from Hong Kong and Thailand for the Gun Fu [a mix of guns and martial arts] sequence. "

Dhaakad is slated to release during Diwali 2020.