Dhaakad box office collection day 3: Kangana Ranaut's actioner fails terribly, earns Rs 3.22 crore on opening weekend

Starring Kangana Ranaut as Agent Agni, the spy action thriller Dhaakad has failed miserably at the box office. In its opening weekend, the film with Arjun Rampal portraying the main antagonist Rudraveer has managed to collect only Rs 3.22 crore, a disappointingly low figure.

Sharing the three-day collections on its Twitter handle, the Twitter handle Indian Box Office wrote, "#Dhaakad India Nett Box Office: Day 1 - 1.2 Cr Day 2 - 1.05 Cr Day 3 - 0.97 Cr Total - 3.22 Cr." After its disastrous performance, it is being reported that the film's shows might get reduced in multiplexes across the nation.

The big-budget action film has been completely neglected by the audience who are thronging the cinema halls to Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 as the horror-comedy has minted Rs 55 crore in its opening weekend and is running to packed theatres in metros and small cities.

The Panga actress had already accepted her film's fate as she had congratulated Kartik and Kiara on Saturday, May 21, when she took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Congratulations to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 for ending the dry spell at the Hindi box office…. Congratulations to the entire team of film @kartikaaryan @kiaraaliaadvani.”



This marks the ninth consecutive flop of Kangana since her last major blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu released in cinemas in 2015. Her string of flops includes I Love NY and Katti Batti in 2015, Rangoon and Simran in 2017, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Judgementall Hai Kya in 2019, Panga in 2020, and Thalaivii in 2021.

Also featuring Saswata Chatterjee, and Divya Dutta in pivotal roles, Dhaakad is directed by Razneesh 'Razy' Ghai in his directorial debut. It is backed by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Sohel Maklai Productions and distributed by Zee Studios.