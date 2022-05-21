Arjun Rampal's daughter Myra finally makes her Instagram account public

Credit: Arjun Rampal/Instagram

Dhaakad actor Arjun Rampal’s daughter Myra Rampal has finally made her Instagram account public after staying away from the limelight. Arjun himself shared this news with his followers on the social media app.

On Friday, Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram and informed everyone that his daughter’s account is now accessible to the public. The actor asked his fans to welcome his daughter with love. He wrote, “My baby has decided to make her Instagram account public. After much contemplation her mother and I have permitted. Please give her lots of love and kindness is my humble request to you all. Welcome @myra_rampal.”

For the unversed, in 2018, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia who were married for 20 years announced their separation. They released a joint statement which read as "After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth." The couple has two daughters named Mahikaa and Myra.

After parting ways with Mehr, Arjun is currently in a relationship with Gabriella Demetriades and they welcomed their son named Arik.

Meanwhile, Arjun offered his thoughts on the topic. Hindi is the country's national language, according to the Dhaakad actor, and it should be respected. He did, however, point out that, because of India's diversity, one could learn a little bit of every language.

He told India Today, “India is a very diverse, secular and colourful country with so many different languages, cultures, festivals and religions. We all live here together peacefully and happily. I think language is nothing. What’s most important for me is the emotion. I think Hindi has been our national language and we should respect that. And it is spoken the most and understood the most in this diverse country to communicate. But that is not taking away from any other language,"

He added, “Since we live in such a diverse nation, it would be great to imbibe everybody’s different cultures. Learn a little bit of Tamil, and learn a little bit of Telugu. I have been to Tamil Nadu to study, so I picked up quite a bit of Tamil when I was there. And when you go to Punjab and live there for a few months, I have been shooting there, so you pick up a lot of Punjabi. Or if you go to Gujarat, you pick up Gujarati. I live in Maharashtra, so I know Marathi. It’s amazing and there’s enjoyment in all these languages. We should celebrate them.”