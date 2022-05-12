Dhaakad: Arjun Rampal pitches for Kangana Ranaut as suitable bride

Arjun Rampal- Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut is known for making controversial, unfiltered statements, and she has been criticised for the same. However, the actress feels that her Dhaakad co-star Arjun Rampal isn't less controversial, and he has also made such remarks, but he gets away with it.

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Arjun Rampal asserted that he knows Kangana very well. Arjun said that Kangana is entirely opposite of her on-screen persona, calling her a God-fearing person who loves to do Yoga. He further added that he can even identify a suitable groom for her, "Main toh yeh bhi bata dunga kaun unke kaabil hain."

Kangana even added that it's society's conditioning that allows Arjun to get away from his comments, and unlike her, there is no bad press for him. Arjun who plays Rudraveer in the upcoming film has joked about his earlier collaboration with the actress. He even refused to name the film, and said, "Uska naam lena bhi paap hai." Kangana instantly interrupted him and added that if she would have said the same thing, there she would have to face consequences, "A guy can get away with anything, lekin agar maine kissi ko keh diya."

During the same interview, Kangana was asked if she's Dhaakad (fearless) in real life. The actress replied saying, "That's not how it is, come on. Who will I beat up in real life?" She further revealed that such rumours are the reasons for her being single, "I am unable to get married because of people like you spreading these rumours." When probed further, she said, "Yes, because rumours are spread about me that I beat up boys."

Arjun jumped into the conversation and said that Kangana is totally the opposite of her on-screen persona. "All I can say is that Kangana is a fabulous actor. Whatever she does is for a role but she is not like that in real life. In real life, she is very sweet, very loving. She does puja-paath... and a lot of yoga. She is actually a very normal person," Arjun stated. Dhaakad releases in cinemas on May 20.