Devotion of Suspect X: Kareena Kapoor, Vijay Varma's photos LEAKED from film set in Darjeeling

Vijay Varma, Kareena Kapoor Khan shooting for Devotion of Suspect X

Vijay Varma is the actor to watch out for this year as he is shooting back-to-back for various exciting projects in various cities. Currently, he is enjoying his shoot time in Darjeeling with Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming project, Devotion of Suspect X by Sujoy Ghosh.

Recently, a few pictures of the two talented stars shooting in the hill station was leaked where Kareena and Vijay could be seen sitting on their sets side by side. Kareena had also posted a reel of them enjoying french fries with chaat masala there.

Vijay also took pictures with school kids in the city, one of the students shared it excitedly on her social media page humbled by the star's grounded personality.

Vijay has one of the most exciting lineup of highly awaited projects including, Darlings with Alia Bhatt, his next with Sujoy Ghosh, Fallen with Sonakshi Sinha, the untitled project by Sumit Saxena and third season of Mirzapur.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who is busy shooting for the film, Kareena, spent some quality time with Saif and Taimur. Saif and Taimur visited Kareena and spent some good time with her. In one of their photos from the beautiful hill station, Kareena can be seen wearing a grey jacket while posing with Taimur and Saif. Meanwhile, Saif opted for a red t-shirt.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, remake of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump, with Aamir Khan. The film has finally got the release date. The trailer is now scheduled to be released on May 29, 2022, on the day of the IPL 2022 finale.