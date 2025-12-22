Devoleena Bhattacharjee attacks YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda': 'Bangladesh ke Hindu ke liye...'

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee has been brutally trolled for calling Dhurandhar 'propaganda' with the film's fans claiming how his video will only make more people see the film and get it past Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Devoleena Bhattacharjee has asked him to talk about Hindus getting lynched in Bangladesh.

As Dhurandhar continues to smash box office records, popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee shared a video titled 'Reality of Dhurandhar Film', in which he claimed that the Ranveer Singh film is "dangerous propaganda." In his video that he shared on Saturday, the YouTuber said, "Director of the film Dhurandhar, Aditya Dhar, has made a false claim and tried to spread nonsense propaganda through his film. Well-made propaganda is more dangerous. Films like The Taj Story and The Bengal Films were not dangerous, kyunki wo bakwaas films thi (because they were bad films). But Dhurandhar is an engaging film."

After his video went viral on social media, Dhruv took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Maine kaha tha na, proper MELTDOWN hoga. And it’s even worse than I expected. Pure Godi ecosystem mein aag lag gayi hai", sharing that how his "expose" of Dhurandhar has enraged BJP and PM Modi's supporters. The YouTuber has also been brutally trolled for his opinion with Dhurandhar fans claiming that how his clip will only make more people see the film and get it past Rs 1000 crore worldwide. Till now in the first 17 days, the Aditya Dhar film has grossed Rs 870 crore worldwide and earned Rs 579 crore net in India.

Popular TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who famously played Gopi Bahu in Star Plus' long-running TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, attacked Dhruv Rathee as she reshared his post on X and wrote, "I so try to avoid & ignore your sh**ty vidoes & tweets. Dunno why X got it on my feedback. Anyways. Dhurandhar ke baarein mein sochna bandh kar aur Bangladesh ke hindu ke liye kab bolega? (Stop thinking about Dhurandhar and start talking about the Hindus in Bangladesh)."





Devoleena was referring to a recent incident in Mymensingh city of Bangladesh where a Hindu garment worker named Dipu Chandra Das was mob-lynched, beaten to death and his body later tied to a tree and burned, on December 18. The interim Bangladesh government, led by Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus, condemned the violence and arrested several suspects, while the incident sparked widespread outrage, protests and calls for justice across the South-East Asia region.

