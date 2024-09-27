Devara public reaction: Netizens call it 'Baahubali lite version', Jr NTR fans fight back

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara Part One has released with much anticipation, but the film got mixed reception from the audience.

Jr NTR's much-awaited epic actioner Devara Part One has finally hit cinemas and the audience reactions to the film are mixed. While the RRR actor fans' defended the film and called it an 'all-round blockbuster', several netizens called Koritala Siva's directorial a 'lite version of Baahubali'.

Soon after the release of the film, several netizens shared their reactions to the film. On one side, a video of Jr NTR's cutout set on fire is going viral. On the other side, the actor's admirers are going gaga over the release.

A netizen wrote, "Apart from few good #vfx sequences and action scenes, Devara is just a camrip 144p version of #bahubali with worse screenplay and story. Sorry to say but the bar is buried under the ground now. NOT WORTH IT! CRINGE!" Another netizen wrote, "#DevaraReview good movie enjoyed without getting bored. However, there is no excitement for part 2 as there is not much to cover and abruptly ended in part 1. My opinion is just for part 2 climax was shown like that in a deceiving way."

#Devara is 100% Shudh Tatti. Apart from few good #vfx sequences and action scenes, Devara is just a camrip 144p version of #bahubali with worse screenplay and story. Sorry to say but the bar is buried under the ground now.

NOT WORTH IT!

CRINGE!#JrNTR #Jhanvikapoor #DevaraReview pic.twitter.com/Kv1rSgEOjb — Yash Kushwaha (@iamyash92) September 27, 2024

#DevaraReview good movie enjoyed without getting bored. However there is no excitement for part 2 as there is not much to cover and abruptly ended in part https://t.co/IGl76BWiE1 opinion is just for part 2 climax was shown like that in deceiving way. September 27, 2024

In the DNA India review, the film starts on a slow note, but soon Jr NTR and his troupe pull the attention by showing some impressive combat skills. The underwater sequences are well shot and they maintain the momentum. The fast-paced screenplay keeps you on the edge of your seat. The conflict between Devara and Bhaira, and Devara's arc from a grey-shade character to a demi-God is perfectly established.

Devara has a terrific first half, and it leaves you with anticipation for the second half. Post-interval, the film takes an interesting twist as Devara's son takes centerstage and his timid behaviour also gives a few laughs. As the movie reaches to big climax, you will be hooting for Vara. Unfortunately, the film ends on a sad, rather disappointing note, hampering the overall experience of the film. Devara is running in the cinemas near you.

