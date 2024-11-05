Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara Part One will be released online in multiple languages, but there's a catch. Read on to know more.

Jr NTR fantasy action adventure Devara Part One is finally releasing on OTT. Koritala Siva's directorial was released with mixed critical reception, but the film went on to perform average at the box office. Released in cinemas on September 27, it grossed Rs 380 crores worldwide. After the theatrical release, the movie will be dropped online and an OTT giant made the official announcement.

When and where to watch Devara Part One?

Devara: Part One will be released on Netflix and it will be available to stream from November 8 (Friday). The pan-India movie will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages, but there's a catch. The Hindi version of the film will be added by the platform later.

Netflix dropped the announcement with the poster, and wrote in the caption, "t’s time… It’s time for fear to step in, for the sea to turn red and for the hills to hail the Tiger. Watch Devara on Netflix, on 8 November in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Coming soon in Hindi."

As soon as the announcement was made by Netflix, several fans and netizens reacted. A netizen wrote, "The second part will be good." Another netizen wrote, "Hindi se kya dushmani hai yaar." An internet user wrote, "Hindi me bhi release kro otherwise mai netflix plan cancel kar dunga ok?" A miffed netizen called Devara, "One of the worst movies of the year." One of the internet users asked, "Why not in Hindi."

Devara marked the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. In the movie, Jr NTR plays dual roles of Devara and his son Vara. Janhvi plays the love interest of Vara, and Saif plays the main antogonist Bhaira. The movie also stars Prakash Raj in key role. Devara will be followed by Devara Part Two.

