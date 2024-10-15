As per reports, the makers of Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, have tentatively decided on its OTT release date to be November 8, 2024.

Days after its theatrical release, Devara is all set to make its debut on the OTT platform. Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor starrer has been making moolah upon release in theatres on September 27, 2024. The makers have reportedly decided to stream the film after the 6-week theatrical run on November 8, 2024. However, the makers have yet to make an official announcement.

Directed by Telugu director Koratala Siva, Devara marks the Telugu debut of Janhvi Kapoor, the daughter of legendary Sridevi. The film also sees Jr NTR’s first solo venture in Tollywood after six years. Besides NTR and Kapoor, the film also has Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Murali Sharma, and Kalaiyarasan in supporting roles.

When and where to watch

As per 123 Telugu.com, Devara will be available on the streaming giant Netflix in multiple languages. The streaming partner has also not issued an official announcement as of now.

The film’s official synopsis read, “A village chief's son secretly continues his father's mission to end smuggling while pretending to be weak and maintaining the illusion that his father is still alive.”

Devara's box office collection

Devara is headlined by Jr NTR, who plays a dual role in the film. He is involved in raiding cargos alongside Bhaira( Saif Ali Khan) and Narappa (Srikanth). However, he decides to end the raid after learning that the shipment contains weapons used to kill innocent people. Consequently, Devara clashes with Bhaira, who plans his downfall owing to his mission.

Devara was announced in 2023, and its filming was concluded in August 2024. The sea-adventure drama was released in multiple languages including Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Telugu. The film has so far raked in approximately Rs 60 crore in the Hindi belt in 18 days. Its total domestic collection is Rs 276 crore, while it has surpassed Rs 360 crore at the worldwide box office.