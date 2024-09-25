Devara box office day 1: Rs 100 crore opening for Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film?

As per the latest data provided by several media portals, Devara is most likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in the advance booking.

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara Part One is expected to bring a Tsunami at the box office. Koratila Siva's directorial is one of the most-anticipated releases of the month, and before the release, the film is on the verge of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark.

Devara showed a strong advance booking, and as per the reports, the film sold tickets worth Rs 50 crore, including over $2 million in the USA, in its worldwide pre-sales. As per the tracker portal, Sacnilk, Devara has earned Rs 37.46 crore in India from the advance booking. The portal further revealed that Devara sold 881439 tickets from the Telugu version, followed by 29360 tickets from Hindi, 3058 tickets from Kannada, 3851 tickets from the Tamil version, and 305 tickets from the Malayalam version. With the data from India and overseas, and the high anticipation for the film, Devara is likely to cross the Rs 100 crore mark soon, even before the film's release.

Janhvi Kapoor's fluent Tamil wins the netizens

Janhvi Kapoor is geared up for the release of Devara Part One. The pan-India actioner led by Jr NTR, marks her debut in Telugu cinema. Recently team Devara went to Chennai for the promotions, and Janhvi Kapoor impressed the masses with her speech in Tamil.

At the event, Janhvi addressed the masses in Tamil and expressed her affection towards Chennai and Tamils. Janhvi's Tamil speech was shared online and the video went viral. A netizen shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "She Deserves A Straight Tamil Film. Her Fluency in Tamil (starry eyes emoji)."

As soon as the video was uploaded several netizens were impressed. An internet user wrote, "Sridevi's daughter for a reason." Another internet user wrote, "Really unexpected she speaks Tamil very well. But I think she prepared for the speech." One of the netizens wrote, "Woah her Tamil fluency has got way improved lots of respect and love to Sridevi ma'am." A netizen wrote, "She deserves a good movie with good heroes from all south languages." Another netizen wrote, "She talks better than most of the cine heroines and serial heroines. Actress Sridevi's daughter for a reason." Devara will be released in the cinemas on September 27.

