Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...

Despite receiving mixed reactions from the audience, Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara started with a big bang, becoming the second biggest opener of the year.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 07:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Devara box office collection day 1: Jr NTR fails to surpass Kalki, RRR opening, beats Animal, Pathaan, to collect...
Jr NTR in Devara
Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara Part One has been released worldwide with much anticipation. Despite the mixed reviews from the critics and audience, the film has started on a very strong note. Tarak's fan following and the impressive appeal of the film have certainly attracted the audience. 

As per the early estimates, Devara has failed to surpass the opening of his last release, SS Rajamouli's RRR, but it has become the second-biggest opening of his career. The early prediction also declares Devara as the second biggest opening of 2024, after Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD. 

The tracker portal Sacnilk has shared the early figures of Friday. Devara is expected to score the opening in the range of 70 crore gross in Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). The actioner is expected to score Rs 10 crores gross collection in the state. In Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Devara is heading towards the opening in the range of 3 crore gross with a large contribution from TN. In Hindi, Devara is expected to rake Rs 5-6 crores on Friday. The portal predicted Rs 85-90 crores gross in India. The overseas pre-sales are expected to take the opening of around $5 million (40 crores gross), taking the worldwide opening of around Rs 125 crores gross.

With this figure, Devara is expected to score the second-biggest opening after Kalki 2898 AD (Rs 177 crores worldwide). Jr NTR's latest film also failed to beat the opening of RRR (Rs 223 crores worldwide). However, as per the data, Devara has beat Ranbir Kapoor's Animal (Rs 116 crores worldwide) and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan (Rs 106 crores worldwide). 

In the review of DNA India, Devara had the full potential to become next big pan-India blockbuster, a landmark film in the Indian film industry. But, it has been let down by its messy, rushed cliffhanger that hampers the overall impact.

Read: Devara movie review: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor's masala entertainer gets hampered by disappointing climax

