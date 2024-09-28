Devara box office collection day 3: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film set to beat RRR, Stree 2, Animal?

Despite the mixed reviews, Devara Part One will score big at the weekend. However, it won't be able to beat the weekend collections of RRR and Animal.

Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Devara Part One has become the latest box office juggernaut at the Indian box office. Koritala Siva's directorial opened with a big bang, thanks to the bumper advance booking. Despite the mixed reviews, the film managed to become the second-biggest opening of the year after Kalki 2898 AD.

On Friday, Devara grossed Rs 142 crores worldwide. Due to mixed reception, the film's collection saw a big drop in the collection. As far as the domestic collection is concerned, on Friday, the film earned Rs 82.50 crores, and on Saturday, the film dropped to Rs 40 crores. Still, the film managed to cross Rs 200 crores worldwide easily. Going with the trend, Devara is expected to see a jump on Sunday. The film will manage to recover the lost ground, and it is expected to score Rs 50 crore in India and Rs 20 crore from overseas, making it to Rs 270-280 crore in the weekend.

Devara won't be able to beat RRR, Animal?

Though Devara will earn around Rs 270-280 crores worldwide in the first weekend, the film won't be able to beat the previous mega-blockbusters. When it comes to comparison, RRR earned Rs 500 crores worldwide, and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal earned Rs 360 crores.

Devara will easily beat this film

Devara might not surpass the weekend collection of RRR and Animal, but it will easily cross the numbers of Stree 2. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer grossed Rs 137 crores in its first weekend. So, Devara will easily surpass Stree 2, but not the biggest blockbusters, including RRR, Animal, and Kalki 2898 AD.

Read: 10 thirst trap photos of 'Baahubali' star Anushka Shetty