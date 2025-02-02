The interviewer persisted, asking Pooja how she chooses her films, specifically whether she prioritizes working with big stars. This time, Pooja's patience wore thin, and she retorted, "What's your problem with me?"

Pooja Hegde recently lost her cool when an interviewer persistently asked her about securing roles opposite top Bollywood stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan.

Having majorly worked in South cinema, Pooja made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in Mohenjo Daro in 2016. Since then, she worked in Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 4, Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus, and Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

In a recent interview, Pooja was asked, “Was it just luck that you landed films with top stars like Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh, and Shahid Kapoor as soon as you entered the industry? Do you think it's just luck or do you think you deserve these opportunities?" Pooja, initially taken aback, responded confidently, "Of course, I deserve it. There must be a reason why they chose me for those films."

Despite Pooja's response, the interviewer continued to press the issue, stating that South actors often struggle to land roles with top Bollywood stars. Pooja calmly replied, "I believe luck is when opportunity meets preparation. That's what happened to me. When the chance came, I was ready. Call it luck if you want." However, the interviewer persisted, asking Pooja how she chooses her films, specifically whether she prioritizes working with big stars. This time, Pooja's patience wore thin, and she retorted, "What's your problem with me?"

Pooja was promoting her latest release, Deva, alongside actor Shahid Kapoor. To Pooja’s irked response, Shahid, humorously replied that the interviewer might also want to dance with those big actors. "He wants to be you," he added. Meanwhile, she essays the role of an investigative journalist in Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films. The film is a remake of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, with a variation in the climax.