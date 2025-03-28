In the movie, Shahid portrays a rebellious police officer who delves into a high-profile case. As he digs deeper, he unravels a complex web of deceit and betrayal, plunging into a perilous journey of investigation, while Pooja Hegde is the leading lady in the role of a journalist.

If you have missed out on the big screen experience for Shahid Kapoor’s Deva then here’s your second chance. The film is all set to hit the OTT platform. Deva, which is directed by Rosshan Andrews, will be out on Netflix this Friday. Sharing the update, the streaming giant on Thursday took to Instagram and wrote, “Bhasad macha Trigger chala Deva aa raha hai #DevaOnNetflix @shahidkapoor @hegdepooja @pavailgulati @rosshanandrrews #SiddharthRoyKapur #UmeshKrBansal #BobbySanjay @hussain.dalal @abbasdalal @arshadasyed @sumitaroraa @malvika25 @roykapurfilms @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany.”

Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Deva is an action-packed roller-coaster ride full of thrills and drama. It was released on January 31, 2025.

In the coming months, Shahid will be seen headlining Vishal Bhardwaj’s directorial. He has previously collaborated with the acclaimed director on Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon. Their new collaboration is a love story, reportedly set against the backdrop of the Mumbai underworld in the 1990s.

