Shahid Kapoor's latest cop drama, Deva, has failed to meet expectations, underperforming even his previous films that didn't quite hit the mark. With a first Monday box office collection of Rs 2.55 crore, Deva surpassed Jersey's (Rs 1.6 crore) but lagged behind Kabir Singh's (Rs 17.54 crore) and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya's (Rs 3.65 crore) impressive numbers.

In a concerning turn, Deva's box office numbers have even trailed behind Shahid Kapoor's flop film Batti Gul Meter Chalu, which collected Rs 3.16 crore, highlighting the underwhelming performance of Deva.

The action thriller Deva witnessed a significant decline in its box office earnings on Monday, with an India nett collection of merely Rs 2.55 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. This represents a substantial 64.83% drop from its Sunday earnings of Rs 7.25 crore. The film's occupancy rate in the Hindi market was a dismal 8.55% on Monday. The morning shows began with a weak 5.2% occupancy, with marginal improvements throughout the day, reaching 11.58% during night screenings.

The film's domestic total now stands at Rs 21.7 crore. While Zee Studios claims a first-weekend global gross of Rs 34.01 crore, this figure falls short of expectations given the pre-release hype.

Despite incorporating some changes, Deva, which is the Bollywood remake of 'Mumbai Police', also starring Pooja Hegde, is facing criticism from audiences for failing to replicate the magic of the original Malayalam thriller, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film also stars Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait.

Helmed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under Roy Kapur Films, Deva hit theaters on January 31, 2025. Shahid Kapoor stars as a fiery and dynamic young police officer, delivering intense action sequences and impressive fight choreography.