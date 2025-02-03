Deva earned Rs 7.59 crore net at the domestic box office on day 3 of its theatrical release, marking around 19 per cent growth from the previous day.

Shahid Kapoor's latest film Deva, a remake of the 2013 Malayalam film Mumbai Police, has witnessed a significant increase in its box office collections on Sunday, February 2. According to early estimates, the movie earned Rs 7.59 crore net at the domestic box office on day 3 of its theatrical release, marking around 19 per cent growth from the previous day.

As per film industry tracker Sacnilk, Deva saw a 5.34 per cent Hindi occupancy in theatres on Sunday, with maximum numbers coming from southern cities like Chennai (41.50 per cent) and Bengaluru (20.25 per cent). Mumbai saw occupancy of 18.75 per cent, followed by Hyderabad and Pune at 17.75 per cent.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced under the banner Roy Kapur Films and Zee Studio, Deva netted Rs 5.5 crore on its opening day and collected a net total of Rs 19.49 crore during its opening weekend. The worldwide box office collection of Deva stands at Rs 20.75 crore gross until Day 3 as per reports.

Deva arrived at the time Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya’s Sky Force raking in numbers in theatres. Despite the clash, Shahid’s cop drama is performing comparatively well.

Talking about Sky Force, the film achieved impressive box office numbers. According to the Sacnilk website, the movie's Hindi net box office collections have reached Rs 100.07 crores. On its 10th day, the film collected Rs 5.57 crores from Hindi regions, as per early estimates. The movie's worldwide collections stand at Rs 122.25 crores, with India's gross collections amounting to Rs 112.75 crores. Additionally, Sky Force has performed decently in foreign markets, with overseas collections totalling Rs 9.5 crores.

Meanwhile, Shahid takes on the role of ACP Dev Ambre, a determined cop who suffers a devastating blow when he loses his memory while investigating the murder of his best friend, in Deva. The film also features Pavail Gulati and Kubbra Sait in pivotal roles.