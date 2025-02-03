Headlined by Shahid Kapoor, Deva is the official adaptation of the 2013 Malayalam movie Mumbai Police.

The action thriller Deva was released in the theaters on January 31. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer received mixed reviews from the audiences and critics. While a majority of the people lauded Kapoor for his phenomenal performance and the cinematography showcasing the unseen locations in Mumbai, they also criticised the film for its direction and writing.

In its opening weekend, Deva collected Rs 19.15 crore net in India. On Monday, the film collected just Rs 2.21 crore, as per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk. This means that the action thriller saw a huge drop of around 70% from its previous day (Sunday) collections of Rs 7.25 crore. Thus, Deva has earned Rs 21.36 crore net in India in its first four days. Talking about its worldwide collections, Deva earned Rs 34 crore gross at the global box office in its opening weekend.

The plot of the film revolves around the titular cop Dev Ambre, played by Shahid Kapoor, who solves the murder mystery of his best friend, who is also a police officer in Mumbai Police. But, before he could reveal the details of the killer, he meets with an accident, suffers memory loss, and now needs to solve the same case again to find the mole in Mumbai Police, who killed his colleague.

Deva marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and is the adaptation of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Rahman in the leading roles and is one of the most critically acclaimed Malayalam films of the past decade.

Coming back to Deva, apart from Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Pravesh Rana, Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Umesh Kr Bansal and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banners Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, respectively.