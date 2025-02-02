Shahid Kapoor's Deva may have opened slow, but the constant growth over the weekend shows that the film has found its audience.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer action thriller Deva may opened slow, but over the weekend the film showed good growth and scored a decent weekend. Roshan Andrews-directed is the official adaptation of Malayalam hit Mumbai Police (2013), and it stars Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of the no-nonsense, ruthless cop Dev Ambre. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in a key role.

The early estimate of the third day is out, and it seems like Deva may have been performing below expectations, but the constant growth will keep the film afloat over the weekend. Released in cinemas on January 31, Deva collected Rs 5.50 crore on Friday, Rs 6.40 crore on Saturday, and Rs 7.15 crore on Sunday. Till now, the movie has earned Rs 19.05 crore over the weekend. By the end of Sunday, the movie will close around Rs 8 crore, which will bring the 3-day total to Rs 20 crore.

The movie has underperformed, as the buzz for the movie was good, and the music also impressed the audience. Deva was expected to be the next big hit of Shahid after Kabir Singh, but the weekend business of Deva is nowhere close to Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial. Interestingly both films are remakes, but Kabir Singh was a blockbuster.

When it comes to comparison, Kabir Singh earned Rs 70.83 crores in its first weekend. Shahid's last film, Jersey earned Rs 14.75 crore in its first weekend. So, it is pretty clear that Deva has performed better than Jersey, but it has gone pale in comparison to Kabir Singh.