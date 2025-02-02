Deva marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and is the adaptation of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police.

Helmed by Shahid Kapoor in the titular role of a hot-headed cop Dev Ambre, Deva was released in the theatres on January 31. The film received mixed reviews from audiences and critics, with praise for Kapoor's brilliant performance and criticism for its dragged screenplay and convoluted twists.

On its opening day, Deva collected Rs 5.50 crore at the box office. The action thriller saw little growth on its second day of release. As per the early estimates from the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk, the Shahid Kapoor film earned Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday, taking the two-day collection to Rs 11.75 crore.

Deva marks the Bollywood debut of acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and is the adaptation of Rosshan's 2013 Malayalam hit Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Rahman in the leading roles and is one of the most critically acclaimed Malayalam films of the past decade.

Coming back to Deva, apart from Shahid Kapoor, the action thriller also stars Pooja Hegde, Pravesh Rana, Pavail Gulati, Kubbra Sait, and Girish Kulkarni in supporting roles. The film is bankrolled by Umesh Kr Bansal and Siddharth Roy Kapur under their banners Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, respectively.