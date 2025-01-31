Though Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde-starrer Deva opened low, it scored the second biggest opener of 2025 yet.

Shahid Kapoor-starrer Deva was finally released on January 31, and the movie opened to positive reviews from critics and the masses. The action thriller started on a low note, but the favourable word-of-mouth helped the movie to grow over the day. The trade tracking portal Sacnilk shared the opening day figures of Deva.

As Sacnilk reported, Deva collected Rs 5 crore till the evening shows. Going with the trend, Deva might collect around Rs 5.50-6 crore opening. Going with Deva's opening, the movie has become the second-biggest opening in 2025 after Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya's Sky Force. Akki's film opened with Rs 12.25 crore, and with Deva's opening, Shahid scored the second biggest opening of 2025.

When it comes to comparison, Deva opened less than Shahid's last film, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The sci-fi romantic drama with Kriti Sanon opened with Rs 7.02 cores. Deva is the official adaptation. of Malayalam Mumbai Police. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde in the key role.

Shahid Kapoor on Deva being compared with Kabir Singh

The actor said that Deca is nothing like Kabir Singh. While both are "aggressive" characters, Kapoor said his character in Deva was quite different from Kabir Singh. “It’s an aggressive character but Deva is very Deva, there is no Kabir Singh in it. Deva is also not like any other character… Till Kabir Singh people said, 'Oh! Is he like Tommy Singh in Udta Punjab?” the actor told reporters. People tend to compare the characters before watching the film on screen, he added.

Kapoor also quipped there can never be a fight between Deva and Kabir Singh as he has played both roles. Hegde said, during the film's promotions, she realised that Kapoor is a "good therapist". Deva also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist. The movie is directed by Roshan Andrews.