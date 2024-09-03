Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

Anurag Kashyap's next highly anticipated project is set to feature this superstar's brother.

Recently Anurag Kashyap impressed everyone with his performance as a villain in Maharaja. Since then, there has been much chatter surrounding the filmmaker's next project; however, not much has been revealed yet. Amid the rising anticipation around the project, An exciting update about his directorial has emerged.

Excitingly, Indrajith Sukumaran, brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, while leaving the set of Anurag Kashyap's next as he has completed the shoot for the film. If sources are to be believed, "Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film is centered around a subject that has been kept under wraps for a very long time. There is a lot of hush-hush around the script. Indrajith Sukumaran was spotted at the airport as he finished his schedule and headed back to Chennai."

Indrajith Sukumaran predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, he has now joined hands with Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and it would be interesting to see what they are about to bring on the screen with the film.

Indrajith Sukumaran pursued his bachelor's with distinction in Computer science engineering from Rajaas Engineering College in Tirunelveli district and was working as a trainee in a software company when he entered into the film career. Later, he dropped his job when he became busy with movies. He started his career in Malayalam movies as a child artist in Padayani in 1986. He was noted for his villain role Eappen Pappachi in the blockbuster Meesa Madhavan. He has also won hearts with his performances in films like Vesham, Chotta Mumbai, Baba Kalyani, and more.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur was re-released in theatres on August 30. The film is available in theatres till September 5 and tickets are available on the official site of Miraj Cinema. Kashyap shared the update on his official Instagram page. "In three days the Gang will be back... GOW back in cinemas (sic)" he wrote.

