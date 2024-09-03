Twitter
Rohit Shetty clears the air on reports of Singham Again release getting postponed; hints at cameo: 'Iss Diwali...'

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

In a first, Himachal delays salaries of over 2 lakh govt employees, reason is...

Bollywood

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...

Anurag Kashyap's next highly anticipated project is set to feature this superstar's brother.

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Details emerge about Anurag Kashyap's anticipated secret project, superstar's brother wraps schedule, spotted at...
Anurag Kashyap and Indrajith Sukumaran
Recently Anurag Kashyap impressed everyone with his performance as a villain in Maharaja. Since then, there has been much chatter surrounding the filmmaker's next project; however, not much has been revealed yet. Amid the rising anticipation around the project, An exciting update about his directorial has emerged. 

Excitingly, Indrajith Sukumaran, brother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, was spotted at the Mumbai airport, while leaving the set of Anurag Kashyap's next as he has completed the shoot for the film. If sources are to be believed, "Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film is centered around a subject that has been kept under wraps for a very long time. There is a lot of hush-hush around the script. Indrajith Sukumaran was spotted at the airport as he finished his schedule and headed back to Chennai."

Indrajith Sukumaran predominantly works in Malayalam cinema, he has now joined hands with Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap and it would be interesting to see what they are about to bring on the screen with the film. 

Indrajith Sukumaran pursued his bachelor's with distinction in Computer science engineering from Rajaas Engineering College in Tirunelveli district and was working as a trainee in a software company when he entered into the film career. Later, he dropped his job when he became busy with movies. He started his career in Malayalam movies as a child artist in Padayani in 1986. He was noted for his villain role Eappen Pappachi in the blockbuster Meesa Madhavan. He has also won hearts with his performances in films like  Vesham, Chotta Mumbai, Baba Kalyani, and more.

Meanwhile, Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur was re-released in theatres on August 30. The film is available in theatres till September 5 and tickets are available on the official site of Miraj Cinema. Kashyap shared the update on his official Instagram page. "In three days the Gang will be back... GOW back in cinemas (sic)" he wrote.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
