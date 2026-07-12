Despite worldwide ban, Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj screened at Jammu Gurudwara, netizens amused over audience turnout: 'Did you cry when shit...' | Viral video

After India, ZEE5 quietly pulled down Satluj globally, but the film continues attracting viewers. A Gurudwara in Jammu screened the film with a packed audience, leaving netizens puzzled.

Diljit Dosanjh's controversial biopic on human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, Satluj, has been pulled down from ZEE5 globally, but that doesn't stop people from watching the film. Amid the worldwide ban, the Honey Trehan-directed drama is being screened at Gurudwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu. A video of the packed screening went viral on the internet, leaving the netizens puzzled. With the film getting banned, people continue watching it through illegal screenings. This video is among the multiple showcases of the feature film held across India. The viral clips of the audience watching Satluj have left the internet users confused, and a few even miffed, as the film is said to allegedly go against India's sovereignty and integrity.

Why couldn't governments stop Satluj screening?

The video was uploaded on X with the tweet, "If I had the money to pay a lawyer, I would have gone to the Punjab and Haryana High Courts and the Supreme Court of India to stop this movie #Satluj from being shown so openly. I am surprised at the governments; they had so many sources to stop it from being shown like this. It was the Supreme Court; there were senior advocates, so why hasn't it been stopped till now... Perhaps what I think is largely correct is that the governments don't want to stop this film."

Watch the viral video of Satluj screening at Jammu Gurudwara

If I had the money to pay a lawyer, I would have gone to the Punjab and Haryana High Courts and the Supreme Court of India to stop this movie #Satluj from being shown so openly...

I am surprised at the governments, they had so many sources to stop it from being shown like this.… pic.twitter.com/ET6Jf7qNjy July 11, 2026

Netizens support Satluj's illegal screening?

A netizen wrote in support of the film and abused the user, "Kyu bhai teri kyu g**nd machdi. Sach vekhya ni janda?" Another netizen wrote, "This movie is all about fucked up law and order basically, India is Jungle Raj powerful eating others so good luck for you to enforce in rural Punjab just before election." One of the netizens wrote, "Keep crying b*tch. The film is out. The Indian Govt prevented it from coming out long enough, but now the film and truth are out for all the world to see. Did you cry this much when that shit film propaganda film ‘Emergency’ was released?"

आज हरियाणा के फतेहाबाद के कई गुरुद्वारों में भी है फिल्म दिखाई गई है वहां तो बीजेपी की सरकार है रोक लेते...

है कोई जवाब मीका साहब..

लेकिन सच रुकता नहीं है pic.twitter.com/EylUaaCKKW — JITENDER MONGA जितेंद्र मोंगा (@JITENDERMONGA_) July 11, 2026

Why is Satluj banned in India?

Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film Satluj (formerly Punjab '95) soon created a stir online, and a ban was enforced by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under Section 69A of the IT Act. Even the government backed the ban, mentioning threats to India's sovereignty and security, and expressing that the film features a 'heavily unbalanced narrative' that allegedly whitewashes militants while highlighting excesses by security forces during the Punjab insurgency.

Also read: Explained: Why Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled down from OTT after 3-year delay in release, film promotes pro-Khalistani movement? Here's what we know