If you think that Singham Again is the biggest Diwali opener, then think again, Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 have failed to break this 6-year-old record.

Ajay Devgn in Singham Again, The film that still holds the record of the biggest Diwali opener

Diwali 2024 has created history as Ajay Devgn's Singham Again and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 opened on a bumper note. Two distinctive films released on the same day (November 1) brought the audience back into cinemas. As Sacnilk reported, Singham Again earned Rs 43.50 crore on Friday and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 minted Rs 35.50 crore on Day 1. It's been reported that Singham Again is the biggest Diwali opener. But, that's not the truth. Ajay Devgn's film took a monstrous start, but it's still not the highest opener in Diwali. Singham Again failed to break the 6-year-old record of the highest Diwali opener.

The biggest Diwali opener is a flop that was led by two superstars

Thugs of Hindostan (2018) is still the biggest Diwali opener. The action-adventure film was loosely based on Hollywood's blockbuster Pirates of the Caribbean, and it starred Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the leads. The movie also stars Sana Fatima Sheikh, Katrina Kaif, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Ronit Roy in supporting roles.

How Thugs of Hindostan is the biggest Diwali opener?

Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed Thugs of Hindostan was released in cinemas on November 8, 2018. Due to the super-strong buzz of the film, Thugs opened on a record-breaking note. On Day 1, Thugs earned Rs 50.75 crore in India and Rs 6 crore overseas, taking the total Day 1 worldwide collection to Rs 73 crore. The film crossed a half-century on the first day itself. Till now, no film has touched this record. Singham Again was Rs 7 crore away from breaking this record.

Thugs of Hindostan crashed on 2nd day itself

The movie opened with unfavourable reviews, and the negative word-of-mouth hampered the film so much that Thugs crashed on the second day itself. The film that opened with Rs 50 crore on the first day, collected only Rs 28.25 crore on its second day. The lifetime collection of the film in India was only Rs 145.55 crores.

