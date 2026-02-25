FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Despite retirement, Arijit Singh will be active in Bollywood, singer shares crucial career update: 'I have stopped taking new assignments, but...'

Arijit Singh confirmed that he's not taking any new playback singing assignments, but his unreleased songs will be released over the year, and maybe it can get stretched by next year.

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 25, 2026, 07:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Despite retirement, Arijit Singh will be active in Bollywood, singer shares crucial career update: 'I have stopped taking new assignments, but...'
Arijit Singh
Singer Arijit Singh fans can rejoice as the singer has confirmed that despite taking a retirement from playback singing, his new songs will be released this year. On X (formerly Twitter), Arijit confirmed to his fans that he has retired for real, but his pending work commitments will be completed mostly by this year, which means that new songs of Singh will be released over the year. 

Arjit Singh's new message for his fans

On his X hanfle, Singh wrote, "This message is just for my listeners, please don't read and swipe right now if you are not my listener, it's a humble request. Hello beautiful people! I just want to tell you all that I love you. Thank you so much for your kindness in this ruthless world". He further added, "Although I have stopped taking new assignments, the list of pending songs is not less, you know. I will have to complete a lot of songs. Don't involve into explaining to people. How many times will you? There are so many Unfinished songs, they are gonna keep releasing until they are done. Maybe through this whole year. Maybe it will touch next year too. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Be peaceful. Try to get out of this platform. Remove spike proteins from your body, leave 5g, Read love meditate. 
Jay Devi"

Aamir Khan requests Arijit Singh to return

Among the new songs, the latest track of Singh will be from Junaid Khan's film, Ek Din. A behind-the-scenes video of the making of the title track from Junaid's film was released, offering a glimpse of Aamir Khan spending quality time with Arijit Singh and his family at their home. From sharing meals to flying kites and recording the title track, the video captured several precious moments the duo spent together. During the visit, Aamir also requested Arijit, urging him not to step away from playback singing. "For some time you want to take a break, or you don't want to sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga bhai?" Aamir said in the clip.

