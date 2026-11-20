Aamir Khan has signed a rent agreement for the three apartments in Santacruz, with a combined rent of Rs 38 lakh a month for these apartments.

It's been over 500 days (518 days) since Aamir Khan's last theatrical release, Sitaare Zameen Par. On June 20, 2025, Aamir made his successful comeback after a dull phase. While his fans are awaiting his next big-screen dhamaka. There are reports that the Lagaan actor has cracked a successful deal that will make him spend Rs 38 lakh per month for the next four years.

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As News18 reported, Aamir has signed a rent agreement for the three apartments in Santacruz, with combined rent of Rs 38 lakh a month for the combined house. The portal quoted property registration documents by CRE Matrix, and the agreement is for four years. Spread across the 14th, 12th, and 11th floors on Seasons Trimurti, North Avenue in Santacruz (West), the combined carpet area of the three homes is 12,200 sq ft.

What is the breakdown of the rent?

Out of Rs 38 lakh, the biggest chunk of rent is from his biggest apartment, measuring 6200 sq ft, which costs Rs 20 lakh a month to rent. The other two homes of 3,000 sq ft come with a monthly rent of Rs 9 lakh each. Every apartment also has three parking spaces, which gives him a total of nine car parking spots. The four-year lease will begin on January 1, 2027, and end on December 31, 2030. The agreement were signed The leave and licence agreements were signed between Seasons Avenues Properties and Aamir Husain Khan, with the condition of raise in rent by 5% every year. Aamir made a total security deposit of Rs 38 lakh, equal to one month’s rent.

Aamir Khan's rented properties

Going by the current rent, Aamir will spend Rs 4.56 crore a year on the three apartments. The agreement clarifies Aamir cannot make structural changes or permanent additions to the apartments. Other charges, including maintenance, water charges, property and municipal taxes, and future taxes, will be paid by the licensor.

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In 2025, Aamir signed another rental deal in Mumbai’s Pali Hill in 2025, leasing four apartments at Wilnomona Apartments on Nargis Dutt Road for Rs 24.5 lakh a month, for five years. The agreement was registered in May 2025 and will run until May 2030. The deal was agreed with a 45-month lock-in period and a reported security deposit of over Rs 1.46 crore, and raise in rent by 5% every year.

Aamir's move to rented apartments in Pali Hill was reportedly linked to the redevelopment of Virgo Cooperative Housing Society in Bandra, where he is said to own around 12 apartments. The redevelopment is being carried out by Atmosphere Realty, a joint venture between Wadhwa Group, Man Infraconstruction, and Chandak Group.