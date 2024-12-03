Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be getting married on December 4. However, a day before the wedding, Naga Chay's social media account left netizens surprised, and it's because of his romantic poster with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Naga Chaitanya will be getting married to Sobhita Dhulipala on December 4. The pre-wedding festivities are in full swing. However, it seems like Naga hasn't moved on completely. On his Instagram profile, Chay has retained a romantic poster with his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The said poster is from Chay and Samantha's popular film Majili. This was the ex-couple's fourth movie together after Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam, and Autonagar Surya. The 2019 Majili was also remade with Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh in Marathi as Ved. Naga shared the Majili poster on December 2018, and called it the most 'special movie'. In the poster, Chay holds Samantha affectionately and joins his head with her. Sharing the poster, Chay wrote, "A film very special to me for obvious reasons #ChaySam4 .. happy to be starting the year with this .. #Nc17 is #Majili advance happy new year to all of you, it’s been a dream working with this team .. see you this April." Naga Chaitanya retaining this poster has left netizens surprised.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married in 2017 and got separated in 2021. Chay and Sobhita will getting on December 4, 2024. The pre-wedding festivities started with Raata Sthaapana and Mangalasnaanam ceremonies. Earlier, a source closer to the actor confirmed that the wedding will be an 8-hour-long rituals. "It's going to be more than 8-hour long wedding rituals according to the Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding,” a source close to Sobhita revealed. The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding." The duo get married to Annapurna Studios.

