Despite being vegans, Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli ate 'snakes' for anniversary dinner: 'There’s chicken and beef in...'

Chef Harsh Dixit shared that he prepared the Viatnemese dish Pho, made up entirely of vegan ingredients, to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on their anniversary dinner in 2019.

Harsh Dixit is a renowned name in the Hindi entertainment industry as he is Ranbir Kapoor's private chef and has also cooked meals for power couples including KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty and Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli. In a recent interview, Harsh shared how he served 'snakes' to Virat and Anushka on their anniversary dinner, despite the fact that both the celebrities are very particular about their diet and are strictly vegans.

Talking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Harsh said, "For Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s anniversary in December 2019, I made Pho, but with a twist. There’s chicken and beef in the broth. But they were eating gluten-free at the time, so we went with rice noodles, which are traditional in Pho and gluten-free. Pho is a part of Vietnamese cuisine that includes a lot of snake – snake wine, even snake meat. So, how about serving ‘snakes’ to vegans? I came up with the idea of serving snake gourd and make it the hero ingredient of the dish. The idea was to have fun while staying within the dietary boundaries. That’s what being a private chef is about."

Talking more about the same dinner with IANS, the chef stated, "There was a lot of madness that went behind that too, because I got a call for it at the last moment. Their anniversary was on Thursday in 2019 and they wanted to bring in via a Wednesday night dinner. I only got the confirmation on a Wednesday afternoon at 12:30. It was a five-course vegan dinner, an entirely private dining experience in his home. For me, the opportunity was not just a win professionally, but it also underscored the importance of providing personalised, private dining for athletes who can’t enjoy the same restaurant freedom as others."

