The investigative crime thriller Despatch will premiere on ZEE5 on December 13.

The streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled the trailer of its upcoming investigative crime thriller Despatch on Tuesday, December 3. The film is headlined by Manoj Bajpayee as Joy Bag, a crime journalist who becomes embroiled in a dangerous investigation. It also features Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, Ritu Parna Sen, Dilip Shankar, Riju Bajaj and others in supporting roles.

In the trailer, crime journalist Joy Bag is on a mission to break the biggest news for his newspaper titled Despatch. He sets out on a perilous journey to uncover the truth behind the sinister GDR 2G scam worth Rs 8000 crore, unknowingly placing his life in grave danger. With mounting threats from unknown enemies urging him to abandon the case, Joy's pursuit of a breaking story becomes a dangerous game.

Kanu Behl, who has made critically acclaimed films Titli and Agra, is the director of Despatch. Sharing why he chose to make the film, Kanu said, "I began working on Despatch in 2016, and after immersive research, we uncovered a treasure trove of untold, jaw-dropping stories about the world of journalism, particularly those navigating the dangerous Mumbai underworld. Our goal was not to create just a thriller, but to dive into the flawed, human side of investigative journalism - showing the raw, gritty truth behind the headlines."

Manoj Bajpayee added, "I have undergone intense prep work for this role and Kanu is a tough taskmaster who has pushed us beyond our comfort to deliver our absolute best, so we hope that this movie strikes a chord with the viewers and pushes us to do better."

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies, Despatch debuted at the prestigious MAMI Film Festival 2024 followed by a special screening at the 55th Internation Film Festival of India (IFFI). The investigative thriller will start streaming on ZEE5 from December 13.

