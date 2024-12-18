Manoj Bajpayee plays an investigative journalist in Despatch. The Kanu Behl directorial premiered on ZEE5 on December 13.

Directed by Kanu Behl and headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the investigative crime thriller Despatch premiered on ZEE5 on December 13. The film has received rave reviews from the critics and audiences for its authentic portrayal of journalists, gripping screenplay, and sincere performances.

After the film's success, Kanu Behl has shared his best scene from the film. The Title director said, "There are so-called suspense-driven scenes in the film, but it's more of a character study. It's more of a character piece than a plot-driven film. It's not so much about who did what, where and why, that's not even important in the film and it’s just the external layer of the film. Where the film really lies is with the character of Joy Bag (Bajpayee) and the characters of all the women in his life and this larger world of crime journalism which reflects the socio-political, cultural context that we are in today. So, that's where I want everyone’s gaze to go. There are always certain interesting sequences that are always memorable while we are shooting. There was a sequence in a car towards the end of the film where Joy Bag sits alone in a cab and cries. That is one of my favourite scenes from the film."

When the filmmaker was asked if there wa any particular moment on set that stood out to him, he added, "There is not one particular moment in a film like this. You do go through an intense sort of workshop process and you're working with the actors for a long time, trying to instil and embed the character deep inside them, the rhythms of the character, the way they talk, the way they move, you're also trying to build the character outside of the scenes of the film. So that by the time you go to shoot, they themselves are so well-versed, they know everything they have to know about their character. So, after that, when you're shooting, then they are the best ones to judge because they are living that character. So, most of the prep work for me is done in the workshop."

Despatch had its debut at the MAMI Film Festival 2024 and was later screened at the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI). Apart from Manoj Bajpayee, the movie also features Shahana Goswami, Arrchita Agarwaal, and others in pivotal roles.

